Drivers swerve drunk man kicking cars
PUBLISHED: 14:28 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 23 December 2019
Drivers swerved to a avoid an "intoxicated" man who was kicking passing cars.
Police are appealing for witnesses after one vehicle was damaged during an incident in King's Lynn on Friday evening.
They say it took place in Hospital Walk at approximately 9.25pm when police received reports that a man, who was believed to be intoxicated, was walking along London Road in the direction of Southgates.
The reports suggested he was kicking cars that were trying to manoeuvre around him in the middle of the road. One driver's car was damaged in the incident.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage. They should contact PC Courtney Reid at King's Lynn police station on 101.
