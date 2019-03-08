Drug dealer jailed for four years

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A drug dealer caught selling heroin and crack while on police bail has been jailed for four years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Bowers was caught dealing heroin, crack and cannabis on two separate days in January and May of this year.

He claimed he was working to pay off debts and had been pressured to start dealing again despite remaining under police investigation.

On January 30 officers stopped two men acting suspiciously, including Bowers in Gaywood, King's Lynn.

Bowers, 25, tried to cycle away when spotted but was stopped. He was seen to drop something, which turned out to be 16 wraps of heroin and six wraps of cocaine.

Two phones were found on him and £279 in cash. His home was searched where police found 17 grams of cannabis and another £380 in cash.

Bowers was released on bail, but on May 31 police spotted him dealing again. They found him in possession of a joint, an empty cash bag with traces of white powder, another phone, and £100 in cash.

A search of the wooded area where Bowers was seen revealed "multiple wraps" of heroin and cocaine.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, told Norwich Crown Court Bowers had told police in interview he had been selling drugs to pay off debts.

"He said he had been selling for someone named Kay," she said. "It started just before Christmas and he sells around two days a week.

You may also want to watch:

"He said he had sold 20 to 30 wraps [on January 30] and the cash was the proceeds of the sale."

Bowers said he was not a drug user himself but was an alcoholic and a cannabis user.

When caught again in May he said he had stopped dealing for two to three months, but "Kay" had made him start again after he "mislaid" some drug money.

"He said if he didn't do it he would get hurt," said Ms Tucker. "He said he would be battered if he did not comply."

Isobel Acherson, for Bowers, said "the element that shines through" the case was his honesty with the police.

"He has admitted offences beyond those he has been caught committing," she told the court.

"There are elements of pressure, threats and fear of violence, as are common in this area."

She said his alcoholism made him "more vulnerable to manipulation from those higher up the chain".

Bowers, of Legg Place, Wiggenhall St Germans, admitted eight counts, possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis on each occasion, supplying heroin and cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

Judge Stephen Holt, jailing Bowers, told him: "I accept you were put under pressure and no doubt were threatened with violence".