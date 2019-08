Drugs, cash and knife seized in King's Lynn

Items seized from two men arrested in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police seized drugs, cash and a knife when they arrested two men in King's Lynn.

The pair were stopped on Tennyson Avenue, near the College of West Anglia, yesterday.

Police tweeted: "Two males aged 23 and 16 who originate from London were arrested in Tennyson Avenue yesterday, Class A drugs, money and a lock knife were seized from them."