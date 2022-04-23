Car seized after man took driving test for someone else then sped away

A car has been seized in King's Lynn after a man took a driving test for someone else. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A car has been seized after a man took a driving test for another person and then dangerously drove away when staff tried to speak to him.

On Friday (April 22) the Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team were in King's Lynn working with the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) on a road safety check.

While there, the team received information from a driving test examiner with concerns over a man who had come to the centre in Rollesby Road.

DVSA staff attempted to speak with the driver after the test, but the man then left the site at speed in a black Vauxhall.

He narrowly missed driving into staff and members of the public as he fled.

The vehicle was then located and it was stopped by police officers on the A10 about 20 minutes later.

The passenger in the car was the man from the test centre.

He was interviewed and admitted taking a driving test for a friend and was also found not to have been insured for the test either.

A file in relation to the incident has now been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The driver of the car by the time officers stopped the vehicle was a different person.

He was dealt with for not having a valid licence and no insurance by the Traffic Offence Report scheme. The vehicle was also seized.