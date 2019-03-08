Driver who refused to give breath sample almost five times the limit

A man who failed to provide a breath sample when stopped by police was later found to be almost five times the legal limit. Photo: PA Wire PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man who failed to provide a breath sample when stopped by police was later found to be almost five times the legal limit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Male stopped by police at Hardwick King's Lynn, failed to provide a breath sample at the side of the road. Later in custody provided an evidential sample of 169ugs #dontdrinkanddrive #fatal4 #Team3 #964 #211 #1876 #181 — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) August 5, 2019

Police in King's Lynn stopped a male driver in the Hardwick Road area who failed to provide officers with a breath sample at the roadside.

You may also want to watch:

But later in custody the man was found to be almost five times the legal drink-drive limit, after providing officers with a sample of 169ugs, or micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35ugs.

In a tweet posted at 9.58pm, a King's Lynn police spokesman said: "Male stopped by police at Hardwick, King's Lynn, failed to provide a breath sample at the side of the road.

"Later in custody provided an evidential sample of 169ugs."