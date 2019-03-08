Driver who refused to give breath sample almost five times the limit
PUBLISHED: 22:52 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:52 05 August 2019
A man who failed to provide a breath sample when stopped by police was later found to be almost five times the legal limit.
Police in King's Lynn stopped a male driver in the Hardwick Road area who failed to provide officers with a breath sample at the roadside.
But later in custody the man was found to be almost five times the legal drink-drive limit, after providing officers with a sample of 169ugs, or micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35ugs.
In a tweet posted at 9.58pm, a King's Lynn police spokesman said: "Male stopped by police at Hardwick, King's Lynn, failed to provide a breath sample at the side of the road.
"Later in custody provided an evidential sample of 169ugs."
