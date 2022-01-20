Laptop, mobile and cash stolen in King's Lynn burglary

A laptop, mobile phone and cash have been stolen in an overnight burglary in King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

A laptop, mobile phone and cash have been stolen in an overnight burglary in King's Lynn.

It happened on Sunday, January 9, between 11pm and 7am the following morning in Crown Square.

The suspects broke into the home and stole a Samsung mobile phone, an HP laptop, a Lenovo tablet, a power bank and around £150 in cash.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Kellie D’Costa at Swaffham CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.