Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Laptop, mobile and cash stolen in King's Lynn burglary

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:32 PM January 20, 2022
Police officer

A laptop, mobile phone and cash have been stolen in an overnight burglary in King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

A laptop, mobile phone and cash have been stolen in an overnight burglary in King's Lynn.

It happened on Sunday, January 9, between 11pm and 7am the following morning in Crown Square.

The suspects broke into the home and stole a Samsung mobile phone, an HP laptop, a Lenovo tablet, a power bank and around £150 in cash.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Kellie D’Costa at Swaffham CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

