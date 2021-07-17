Drink-driving white van man caught over broken headlight

Published: 11:03 AM July 17, 2021

The driver of this Vauxhall Vivaro was caught behind the wheel in King's Lynn more than twice the legal alcohol limit. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A driving ban is "inevitable" for a man caught drunk behind the wheel of a white van on Friday, police have said.

Officers in King's Lynn stopped a Vauxhall Vivaro after spotting it had a defective headlight.

They soon found the driver had been drinking, and was later found to be over the limit.

A breathalyser test while in custody showed he had 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than twice the 35mcg legal limit.

On social media, King's Lynn Police said: "Ban is inevitable which means not being able to drive as part of their job.

"Don't take the risk as drink-driving has massive consequences."

Police in King's Lynn found this Mercedes Sprinter was uninsured. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

It came after another white van – a Mercedes Sprinter – was seized in the same area after officers found it was uninsured.

And a few hours earlier, police had caught a banned driver who tried to give false details after being stopped.

The man behind the wheel of a black Peugeot 407 was also uninsured, and had tried to avoid revealing his identity by hiding his ID in a bag of shopping in front of officers.

The banned driver of this Peugeot 407 tried to hide his ID in shopping bags in front of police in King's Lynn. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

"He will now face the courts," police said.