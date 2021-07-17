News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Drink-driving white van man caught over broken headlight

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:03 AM July 17, 2021   
The driver of this Vauxhall Vivaro was caught behind the wheel in King's Lynn more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

The driver of this Vauxhall Vivaro was caught behind the wheel in King's Lynn more than twice the legal alcohol limit. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A driving ban is "inevitable" for a man caught drunk behind the wheel of a white van on Friday, police have said.

Officers in King's Lynn stopped a Vauxhall Vivaro after spotting it had a defective headlight.

They soon found the driver had been drinking, and was later found to be over the limit.

A breathalyser test while in custody showed he had 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than twice the 35mcg legal limit.

On social media, King's Lynn Police said: "Ban is inevitable which means not being able to drive as part of their job.

You may also want to watch:

"Don't take the risk as drink-driving has massive consequences."

Police in King's Lynn found this Mercedes Sprinter was uninsured.

Police in King's Lynn found this Mercedes Sprinter was uninsured. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

It came after another white van – a Mercedes Sprinter – was seized in the same area after officers found it was uninsured.

Most Read

  1. 1 New branch of The Range set for city outskirts
  2. 2 What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?
  3. 3 Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence
  1. 4 Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts
  2. 5 Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'
  3. 6 Man abuses woman at Tesco checkouts for wearing NHS uniform
  4. 7 Accident on A140 near pub as holiday traffic builds in Norfolk
  5. 8 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
  6. 9 Police officer apologises to father-of-four after trailer offence error
  7. 10 Farke preaches Gilmour caution after Lynn win; Giannoulis injury

And a few hours earlier, police had caught a banned driver who tried to give false details after being stopped.

The man behind the wheel of a black Peugeot 407 was also uninsured, and had tried to avoid revealing his identity by hiding his ID in a bag of shopping in front of officers.

The banned driver of this Peugeot 407 tried to hide his ID in shopping bags in front of police in King's Lynn.

The banned driver of this Peugeot 407 tried to hide his ID in shopping bags in front of police in King's Lynn. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

"He will now face the courts," police said.

Norfolk Police
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

dabbling duck

Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough.

School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Jack Wills in Burnham Market in Norfolk

Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton stabbing

Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon