Drink-driving white van man caught over broken headlight
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A driving ban is "inevitable" for a man caught drunk behind the wheel of a white van on Friday, police have said.
Officers in King's Lynn stopped a Vauxhall Vivaro after spotting it had a defective headlight.
They soon found the driver had been drinking, and was later found to be over the limit.
A breathalyser test while in custody showed he had 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than twice the 35mcg legal limit.
On social media, King's Lynn Police said: "Ban is inevitable which means not being able to drive as part of their job.
"Don't take the risk as drink-driving has massive consequences."
It came after another white van – a Mercedes Sprinter – was seized in the same area after officers found it was uninsured.
And a few hours earlier, police had caught a banned driver who tried to give false details after being stopped.
The man behind the wheel of a black Peugeot 407 was also uninsured, and had tried to avoid revealing his identity by hiding his ID in a bag of shopping in front of officers.
"He will now face the courts," police said.