Warning as charity fraudsters go door-to-door in King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:45 AM October 4, 2022
Picture: ADRIAN JUDD/ARCHANT LIBRARY

Fraudsters have been going door-to-door in King's Lynn - Credit: copyright Archant 2007

Charity fraudsters going door-to-door in King's Lynn have prompted a warning.

Norfolk Trading Standards is warning those living in the area to be aware of doorstep cold callers claiming to be representing a charity after the regulator received a number of reports regarding scammers in the King's Lynn area.

Cold callers are reported to be asking their targets for personal and financial details.

Trading Standards advice is always not to deal with doorstep cold callers.

It says people should not allow them access to their house or allow them to carry out any work.

These fraudsters should be reported via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or to Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

In the event scammers become threatening or begin to approach vulnerable people, victims are urged to call 999.

King's Lynn News

