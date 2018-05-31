Have you been offered a cheap iPhone?

Police appealing for witnesses after a burglary in King's Lynn Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Electrical goods, jewellery and cosmetics were stolen in a burglary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say a property on Estuary Road, King's Lynn, was broken into between approximately 9.30am on Sunday, December 15 and 3am on Monday, December 30.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information.

They are particulary keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered cheap second-hand iPhones, electrical goods or jewellery in the area in recent weeks.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con James Smith at Kings Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/90653/19.