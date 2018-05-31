Have you been offered a cheap iPhone?
PUBLISHED: 14:15 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 03 January 2020
Electrical goods, jewellery and cosmetics were stolen in a burglary.
Police say a property on Estuary Road, King's Lynn, was broken into between approximately 9.30am on Sunday, December 15 and 3am on Monday, December 30.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information.
They are particulary keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered cheap second-hand iPhones, electrical goods or jewellery in the area in recent weeks.
Anyone with information should contact Det Con James Smith at Kings Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/90653/19.
