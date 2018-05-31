Search

Advanced search

Have you been offered a cheap iPhone?

PUBLISHED: 14:15 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 03 January 2020

Police appealing for witnesses after a burglary in King's Lynn Picture: James Bass

Police appealing for witnesses after a burglary in King's Lynn Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Electrical goods, jewellery and cosmetics were stolen in a burglary.

Police say a property on Estuary Road, King's Lynn, was broken into between approximately 9.30am on Sunday, December 15 and 3am on Monday, December 30.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information.

They are particulary keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered cheap second-hand iPhones, electrical goods or jewellery in the area in recent weeks.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con James Smith at Kings Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/90653/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concrete slab thrown at family’s car windscreen

Ric and Siobhan van Heerden woke up on January 1 to discover that the windscreen of their Ford Focus had been smashed by a concrete capping stone. Picture: Ric van Heerden.

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

TEAM NEWS: ‘I can’t predict at the moment if he’s available for Manchester United’ - Waiting game on injured Pukki

Teemu Pukki is out of Norwich City's FA Cup tie at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple attacked near bus station

A couple were assaulted near the bus station, on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Man arrested after raid finds 183 cannabis plants

183 cannabis plants were seized from a home in Lowestoft Road, Hopton, after a raid by police. PHOTO: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists