Builder accused of unfair trading to stand trial

PUBLISHED: 08:18 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 27 November 2019

David Fysh, from King's Lynn, is set to appear in Norwich Magistrates' Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A trader accused of breaching Unfair Trading Regulations is to stand trial on Wednesday.

David Fysh, 41, of Woodwark Avenue, King's Lynn, has been charged with knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence.

The offence allegedly took place at a property in Eye Lane, East Rudham, between August 2017 and January 2018, where he carried out home improvement works.

Fysh pleaded not guilty at a hearing on June 26 this year and the matter was adjourned for trial at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 27.

The charge has been brought following an investigation by Norfolk Trading Standards.

