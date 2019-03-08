Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him about hairdryer theft
PUBLISHED: 10:40 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 24 September 2019
Police are trying to trace a man they want to speak to about a stolen hairdryer.
Officers say the electrical item, worth more than £100, was stolen from Boots in King's Lynn.
They have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to about the theft, which happened in the store's High Street branch at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, September 3.
Anyone who recognises the man should contact the Op Solve team on 101, or e-mail investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number 36/62065/19.
