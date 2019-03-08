Search

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him about hairdryer theft

PUBLISHED: 10:40 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 24 September 2019

Police want to speak to this man after a hairdryer was stolen from Boots in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are trying to trace a man they want to speak to about a stolen hairdryer.

Officers say the electrical item, worth more than £100, was stolen from Boots in King's Lynn.

They have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to about the theft, which happened in the store's High Street branch at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, September 3.

Anyone who recognises the man should contact the Op Solve team on 101, or e-mail investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number 36/62065/19.

