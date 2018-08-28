Black paint thrown and set-top box stolen in a burglary in West Norfolk

A home was left covered in paint and the satellite box was stolen in a burglary in King’s Lynn.

The property on Bagge Road, Gaywood in King’s Lynn was broken into and a Now TV box was stolen as well as black paint being thrown over the back walls of the house.

The burglary is believed to have taken place between 5pm Tuesday January 8 and 7pm on Sunday January 13 and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who has any information or saw any suspicious activity in the area surrounding Bagge Road between the times stated should contact DC Nichola Lane at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.