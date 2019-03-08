Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man appears in court following death of teenager

PUBLISHED: 15:14 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 10 July 2019

A man has appeared in court following the death of Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has appeared in court following the death of Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man has appeared in court today following the death of a teenager who was assaulted in King's Lynn at the weekend.

Police were called to Saddlebow Road at about 3.30am on Sunday (July 7) following reports a teenager, who has been named as Reece Hornibrook, had been assaulted.

The 17-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with life-threatening head injuries, but was pronounced dead yesterday.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, July 10).

Russell, who wore a blue T-shirt and has short mousy-coloured hair, spoke only to confirm his name and details during the short hearing.

The current charge will be subject to review pending the results of a Home Office post-mortem examination, which will be held in due course.

The case was deemed not suitable to be dealt with by magistrates.

No pleas were indicated and the case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 7.

There was no application for bail at this stage from defence solicitor Michael Cole, who said there would be a bail application made before the crown court on Friday (July 12).

Russell mouthed "love you" to a number of people who appeared in the public gallery in support of him.

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail while enquiries into the teenager's death continue.

Most Read

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The stench was horrendous’ - Three hour road closure after lorry spills chemicals and raw intestines

Waste from Banham Poulty chicken factry was spilled over Station Road in Attleborough. Photo: Submitted

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’re devastated’ - family heartbroken after home ransacked by thieves

John Allitt, 33, had his home in Gorleston ransacked last month. Picture: John Allitt

Champagne on ice as hair salon expands into historic Norwich venue

Deb Dominic, Hairsmiths. Pic: Deb Dominic

‘I just couldn’t get it out’ - Gorleston man’s hand trapped in letterbox

Ricky Scarff, 31, from Gorleston, had to call the fire service after his hand got trapped in his letterbox. Picture: Ricky Scarff.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists