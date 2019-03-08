Man appears in court following death of teenager

A man has appeared in court following the death of Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man has appeared in court today following the death of a teenager who was assaulted in King's Lynn at the weekend.

Police were called to Saddlebow Road at about 3.30am on Sunday (July 7) following reports a teenager, who has been named as Reece Hornibrook, had been assaulted.

The 17-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with life-threatening head injuries, but was pronounced dead yesterday.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, July 10).

Russell, who wore a blue T-shirt and has short mousy-coloured hair, spoke only to confirm his name and details during the short hearing.

The current charge will be subject to review pending the results of a Home Office post-mortem examination, which will be held in due course.

The case was deemed not suitable to be dealt with by magistrates.

No pleas were indicated and the case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 7.

There was no application for bail at this stage from defence solicitor Michael Cole, who said there would be a bail application made before the crown court on Friday (July 12).

Russell mouthed "love you" to a number of people who appeared in the public gallery in support of him.

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail while enquiries into the teenager's death continue.