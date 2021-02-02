Drugs seized in two west Norfolk raids

Published: 5:48 AM February 2, 2021

Cannabis found in drying racks by police at a home in King's Lynn on Monday, February 1. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Two people were arrested after cannabis was found at a King's Lynn home – on the same day more drugs were seized a few miles away in Downham Market.

King's Lynn officers worked with the neighbourhood policing team to find drugs at the home on Monday morning, February 1.

Cannabis found in drying racks by police at a home in King's Lynn on Monday, February 1. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Two people were arrested when officers discovered a large amount of cannabis being dried in storage racks, alongside other equipment.

Also yesterday, "intelligence-led policing" saw officers in Downham Market discover drugs and production equipment in a loft.

Officers in Downham Market discovered drugs and production equipment in a loft on Monday, February 1. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The items were seized, and those responsible were reported.