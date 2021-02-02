Drugs seized in two west Norfolk raids
Published: 5:48 AM February 2, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Two people were arrested after cannabis was found at a King's Lynn home – on the same day more drugs were seized a few miles away in Downham Market.
King's Lynn officers worked with the neighbourhood policing team to find drugs at the home on Monday morning, February 1.
Two people were arrested when officers discovered a large amount of cannabis being dried in storage racks, alongside other equipment.
Also yesterday, "intelligence-led policing" saw officers in Downham Market discover drugs and production equipment in a loft.
The items were seized, and those responsible were reported.