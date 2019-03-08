Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'One of the worst things I've ever seen' - Youtube star witnesses violent attack in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:54 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 29 July 2019

Vlogger Jack Dean, who is known as JaackMaate on social media, was walking down King Street when he saw a man being assaulted on Friday night. Photo: Denise Bradley/Google

Vlogger Jack Dean, who is known as JaackMaate on social media, was walking down King Street when he saw a man being assaulted on Friday night. Photo: Denise Bradley/Google

Archant

A Youtube star who witnessed a man being attacked by a group of youths in Norwich said it was one of the "worst things" he has ever seen.

Vlogger Jack Dean, who is known as JaackMaate on social media, was walking down King Street when he saw a man being assaulted on Friday night.

He said the victim was left with a bloodied face by a group of "kids" who were wearing hoodies and riding bikes.

Mr Dean, who has more than 1.1m subscribers on Youtube, said as the youths fled the area they then approached one of his friends and punched him in the face.

Norfolk police confirmed officers are investigating after a man in his 40s was assaulted on King Street at about 10.40pm on July 26.

In a Twitter post, Mr Dean, of Norwich, described the incident as: "one of the worst things I've ever seen".

He said: "Three kids on bikes were fighting one bloke in the distance.

"Now, obviously outnumbering him, I didn't know the back story and [I] was too far away to grasp it.

"The bloke could have been in the wrong, but it didn't look good from a distance."

You may also want to watch:

He said the youths got on their bikes and cycled towards his partner, his friend and himself, while shouting abuse at the man they had attacked.

"As they biked past us, one of the kids landed a punch right on Sam's face," Mr Dean said.

"Sam is the nicest, most harmless lad around who didn't say a word. We were in shock."

He said they approached the injured man, who had blood "all over this face".

Mr Dean said: "He [the man] looks up and says ' I didn't say a word to those boys."

A police spokesperson said the victim was walking towards the city centre when he was approached by five youths on bikes.

One of the attackers became verbally abusive before punching and kicking the victim, police said.

The victim suffered injuries to his face, but did not require medical treatment at the time.

Mr Dean described the attackers as "cowardly" and "repulsive".

Police confirmed they have made no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

- Any witnesses should contact police on 101 quoting 36/51784/19.

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Company director banned from driving for speeding

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City Debate – your pre-season questions answered

Josip Drmic enjoyed his afternoon in Luton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘One of the worst things I’ve ever seen’ - Youtube star witnesses violent attack in Norwich

Vlogger Jack Dean, who is known as JaackMaate on social media, was walking down King Street when he saw a man being assaulted on Friday night. Photo: Denise Bradley/Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists