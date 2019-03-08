Stolen dogs recovered by police
PUBLISHED: 14:12 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 09 July 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
Police have successfully reunited three stolen dogs with their owner, but the hunt continues for a missing puppy.
The spaniels were stolen last weekend, along with a puppy, from their elderly owner in Terrington St Clement. The nine-month-old puppy was not found by police when they recovered the dogs.
King's Lynn police said on Twitter: "Great news our colleagues in Lincolnshire have found three dogs that were stolen from Terrington. One very happy owner!"
Dog theft has been on the rise in East Anglia with a report showing that more than 50 dogs have been stolen in Norfolk and Suffolk between 2017 and 2018.
Enquiries to trace the puppy, which remains missing, are still ongoing.
Anyone who suspects that their dog has been stolen or lost is urged by police to contact their local council.