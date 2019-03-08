Teenager pleads not guilty to attempted murder
PUBLISHED: 13:40 04 June 2019
Jamie Honeywood
A teenager is to go on trial after pleading not guilty to attempted murder.
Shanice Myers, 18, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on June 4 via videolink from HMP Peterborough.
Myers, of Proctors Close, King's Lynn, entered not guilty pleas to the attempted murder of Daniel Paul on May 5 this year.
She also denied a count of wounding with intent against the same victim on the same date.
A trial, which is expected to last five to seven days, has been set for October 21.
Judge Anthony Bate also indicated a pre-trial review will take place on August 8.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
