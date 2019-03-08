Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Teenager pleads not guilty to attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 13:40 04 June 2019

King's Lynn teenager Shanice Myers appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from prison. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

King's Lynn teenager Shanice Myers appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from prison. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A teenager is to go on trial after pleading not guilty to attempted murder.

Shanice Myers, 18, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on June 4 via videolink from HMP Peterborough.

Myers, of Proctors Close, King's Lynn, entered not guilty pleas to the attempted murder of Daniel Paul on May 5 this year.

She also denied a count of wounding with intent against the same victim on the same date.

A trial, which is expected to last five to seven days, has been set for October 21.

Judge Anthony Bate also indicated a pre-trial review will take place on August 8.

The defendant was remanded in custody.

Most Read

Firefighters tackle ‘red hot’ rural building fire

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

City to receive cash boost if big guns make move for Maddison

Leicester City's James Maddison is attracting interest from Manchester City and Tottenham this summer according to reports. Picture: PA

City private school wants higher walls to protect its pupils

The playing fields of Norwich School.

Fakenham racecourse chief ‘fuming’ after police called to fight at Ladies’ Day

A fight broke out at Fakenham Racecourse during Ladies Day, on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Fakenham racecourse chief ‘fuming’ after police called to fight at Ladies’ Day

A fight broke out at Fakenham Racecourse during Ladies Day, on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Firefighters tackle ‘red hot’ rural building fire

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters tackle ‘red hot’ rural building fire

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

City private school wants higher walls to protect its pupils

The playing fields of Norwich School.

Rapist jailed after ‘cruising streets for vulnerable women’

Ajay Rana has been jailed after raping a woman in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Man who carried knife in Yarmouth faces ‘peril’ of custody

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Warning after catalytic converters are stolen from van and car

Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles on Homeport, just off Whapload Road in Lowestoft, and Mill Lane in Corton. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists