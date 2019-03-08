Teenager pleads not guilty to attempted murder

A teenager is to go on trial after pleading not guilty to attempted murder.

Shanice Myers, 18, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on June 4 via videolink from HMP Peterborough.

Myers, of Proctors Close, King's Lynn, entered not guilty pleas to the attempted murder of Daniel Paul on May 5 this year.

She also denied a count of wounding with intent against the same victim on the same date.

A trial, which is expected to last five to seven days, has been set for October 21.

Judge Anthony Bate also indicated a pre-trial review will take place on August 8.

The defendant was remanded in custody.