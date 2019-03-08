17,000 illegal cigarettes found stashed in store ceiling after tip-off

Illegal tobacco has been seized in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police Archant

Officers found 17,000 illegal cigarettes and 2.25kg of illegal tobacco hidden in the ceiling of a shop.

The illegal tobacco was fuond hidden in the ceiling. Picture: Norfolk Trading Standards The illegal tobacco was fuond hidden in the ceiling. Picture: Norfolk Trading Standards

On Monday, July 29, a joint inspection by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards and Norfolk Police found the illegal stash in a convenience store in King's Lynn.

The business was visited as a result of a tip-off to Norfolk Police regarding the possible sale of illegal cigarettes to minors.

In the past year Norfolk Trading Standards have seized more than a quarter of a million illegal cigarettes and more than three quarters of a tonne of illegal tobacco.

Sophie Leney, head of Norfolk Trading Standards, said: "I would like to thank members of the public and our enforcement colleagues for continuing to provide invaluable information that assists us when carrying out these activities.

"Businesses that sell illegal tobacco should be aware that this is not tolerated by the community and it is likely that you will be reported. We will continue to carry out enforcement actions to disrupt these activities."