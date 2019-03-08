Search

Advanced search

140 cannabis plants found in town

PUBLISHED: 18:39 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 11 November 2019

A cannabis cultivation of 140 plant was found in King's Lynn by police. Picture: King's Lynn Police

A cannabis cultivation of 140 plant was found in King's Lynn by police. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Archant

Over one hundred cannabis plants have been discovered in Norfolk.

One man has been arrested and is in custody in connection with a cannabis cultivation in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn PoliceOne man has been arrested and is in custody in connection with a cannabis cultivation in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

You may also want to watch:

Police found 140 cannabis plants in King's Lynn today.

One man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

In a tweet, King's Lynn Police said: "Cannabis cultivation found in Kings Lynn today, 140 plants. 1 male has been arrested and is currently in custody. #NPT, #PC252, #TEAM1"

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

New restaurant launches at golf club – and it’s open to non-members

The Stables restaurant at the Royal Norwich golf club has just opened. Pic: Royal Norwich golf club

Man loses everything after fire destroys his home

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's

‘Mistakes happen, he is still a good player’ – Canaries winger defends Buendia after costly error

Onel Hernandez couldn't force a breakthrough for Norwich City during Friday's home defeat to Watford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists