140 cannabis plants found in town

A cannabis cultivation of 140 plant was found in King's Lynn by police. Picture: King's Lynn Police Archant

Over one hundred cannabis plants have been discovered in Norfolk.

One man has been arrested and is in custody in connection with a cannabis cultivation in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police One man has been arrested and is in custody in connection with a cannabis cultivation in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Police found 140 cannabis plants in King's Lynn today.

One man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

In a tweet, King's Lynn Police said: "Cannabis cultivation found in Kings Lynn today, 140 plants. 1 male has been arrested and is currently in custody. #NPT, #PC252, #TEAM1"