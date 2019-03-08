140 cannabis plants found in town
PUBLISHED: 18:39 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 11 November 2019
Over one hundred cannabis plants have been discovered in Norfolk.
One man has been arrested and is in custody in connection with a cannabis cultivation in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police
Police found 140 cannabis plants in King's Lynn today.
One man has been arrested and is currently in custody.
In a tweet, King's Lynn Police said: "Cannabis cultivation found in Kings Lynn today, 140 plants. 1 male has been arrested and is currently in custody. #NPT, #PC252, #TEAM1"
