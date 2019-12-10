Search

Advanced search

Man, 82, admits guilt over crash with motorcyclist who took ketamine

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 December 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich Magistrates Court. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

An 82-year-old man has been convicted of driving without due care after being involved in a crash with a motorcyclist who was under the influence of ketamine.

On May 15, an Isuzu Rodeo driven by John Newell crashed with a green Kawasaki motorbike at the A1122 Downham Road in Crimplesham, which saw Martin Robinson, the motorcyclist, airlifted to hospital.

On Tuesday, Newell, of Church Road in King's Lynn, admitted to driving without due care and attention at Norwich Magistrates' Court, having pulled out of the Fincham Road junction and into the path of Mr Robinson.

While the motorcyclist, a self-employed tattoo artist, did not appear at the hearing, an impact statement read on his behalf by prosecutor Eleanor Sheerin told how his life had been forever changed by the crash.

The statement set out a long list of life-changing injuries suffered by Mr Robinson, including a cracked neck, paralysis and mental trauma as a result of the collision - an incident he is unable to remember.

In it, Mr Robinson said: "I can no longer walk and do not know if I will be able to move properly again. I have lost my business as I can no longer work and my family is struggling.

"This is all as a result of the collision. It has ruined my life emotionally and physically."

You may also want to watch:

However, in mitigation, Newell's solicitor said that he was riding the motorcycle without an MoT, without a valid licence, and was under the influence of ketamine at the time. He added Mr Robinson attempting to overtake a lorry may have obscured the driver's vision.

He said: "Anybody listening to the statement is going to be moved by it. However, it must be put in the context of what Mr Newell has done wrong.

"The motorbike was overtaking while approaching a junction although he [Newell] admits he should not have pulled out."

The solicitor added that Newell had been diagnosed with two forms of cancer in March of this year and that he was entering a guilty plea "because the last thing he wants is to have to come back to court".

He was fined £134, ordered to pay £85 in court costs, a £30 victim surcharge and given six points on his driving licence.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

No slogans, nothing revealing: school sets 19 rules for non-uniform day

Cromer Academy's head teacher, Antony Little. Picture: Cromer Academy/ Angela Sharpe Photography/ Getty Images

Norfolk to get slice of Wetherspoons’ £200m investment

The design of the new Wetherspoons pub that will be built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Boorish drunk’ father who scratched police officer is banned from street

Prince of Wales Road Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Man, 82, admits guilt over crash with motorcyclist who took ketamine

Norwich Magistrates Court. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Martin the hat-trick hero for City U18s after stunning FA Youth Cup winner against Newcastle

Josh Martin in action for Norwich City in the FA Youth Cup third-round tie against Newcastle United Picture: David Freezer/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists