Man who had indecent images of children warned to prepare for prison
PUBLISHED: 12:28 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 25 June 2020
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A man who admitted possessing more than 180 indecent images of children as well as more than 480 extreme pornographic images has been told prepare himself for custody.
Edward Marshall, 33, appeared in court on Thursday (June 25) when he admitted possessing 482 extreme pornographic images on February 28 last year.
Marshall, of Malthouse Crescent, King’s Lynn, also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child between January 1, 2017, and January 1, 2019.
You may also want to watch:
In addition he admitted three counts of making indecent images of a child between April 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.
The court heard that in total there were more than 180 images, including 55 at Category A, the most serious.
Sentencing was adjourned until July 29 for a pre-sentence report.
Judge Anthony Bate granted Marshall bail but warned that all options, including custody, were open and he should “prepare yourself for that”.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.