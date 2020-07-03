Norfolk athlete asked girls to send him indecent images

A West Norfolk athlete was found with more than 100 indecent photos including images of two girls he groomed to send him photos, a court heard.

Edward Borrmann, 23, met the girls through his involvement in athletics and got them to send him explicit photos, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Borrmann, formerly of Blick Close, King’s Lynn, admitted two charges of causing or inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and three charges of making indecent images of a child.

Richard Paterson, prosecuting, said one girl, who was about 14 at the time, sent him photos on Snapchat thinking they would automatically be deleted but he took a screen shot of the photos and kept them without her knowledge.

Mr Paterson said he had also been persistent in asking another girl for photos, which he also kept on his devices.

Mr Paterson said the images were found when police arrested him in April 2018, along with other indecent images he had downloaded and said there was more than 100 images.

In an impact statement one of the victims said she felt deceived and betrayed by what happened.

Jason Stevens, for Borrmann, said: “He has shown remorse. He is sorry and has apologised for his behaviour.”

He said Borrmann was very young at the time and the offences now happened three years ago.

Mr Stevens said Borrmann, who was of previous good character, had significantly matured and moved away from the area.

Sentencing him, Judge Stephen Holt said: “The victims will have to live with what happened for the rest of their lives.”

However he accepted the best way to deal with Borrmann was to ensure he did not re-offend.

He imposed a two year sentence, suspended for two years so that he can get the help he needs and a six month tagging order.

He was also put on the sex offender’s register for 10 years and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.