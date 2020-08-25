Search

Advanced search

Man, 36, remanded over 94 child sexual abuse allegations

PUBLISHED: 19:03 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 25 August 2020

Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A man from a Norfolk town has been remanded over 94 child sexual abuse allegations relating to 49 young boys.

David Nicholas Wilson, 36, of Kirstead in King’s Lynn, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court accused of causing or inciting young boys to send him indecent images of themselves or of them and other children.

Wilson faces a 94 count indictment which covers 49 victims whose ages range from four to 14.

The alleged offences were committed between 1 May 2016 and 31 May 2018.

The charges include intentionally causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity and making unwanted demands for indecent images of a child with menaces.

Wilson was remanded to custody and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 22.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Happy campers! How Norfolk is having a post-lockdown camping boom

Camping has been booming in Norfolk. Among those enjoying a holiday under canvas at Breck Farm in north Norfolk were Vicky Brown and James Walker, and their children Emma, six and three-year-old twins Charlie and Hannah. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Woman falsely accused her cleaner of £14,000 jewellery theft

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk public health director warns of further coronavirus cases after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

First positive coronavirus patient in two months at hospital

Norfolk & Norwich Hospital Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Large group’ seen throwing stones at cars before crash

Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

Father and son rescued as they clung to groyne

Pete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk public health director warns of further coronavirus cases after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley