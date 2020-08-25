Man, 36, remanded over 94 child sexual abuse allegations

Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A man from a Norfolk town has been remanded over 94 child sexual abuse allegations relating to 49 young boys.

David Nicholas Wilson, 36, of Kirstead in King’s Lynn, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court accused of causing or inciting young boys to send him indecent images of themselves or of them and other children.

Wilson faces a 94 count indictment which covers 49 victims whose ages range from four to 14.

The alleged offences were committed between 1 May 2016 and 31 May 2018.

The charges include intentionally causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity and making unwanted demands for indecent images of a child with menaces.

Wilson was remanded to custody and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 22.