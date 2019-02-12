Sunbather arrested in King’s Lynn
PUBLISHED: 23:28 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 23:28 26 February 2019
Archant
A man found sunbathing in King’s Lynn has been arrested.
Police officers found the man making the most of Tuesday’s warm weather by sunbathing in the Fairstead area of the town.
After putting a call into the station it was found the man was wanted for failing to appear at court and he was subsequently arrested.
Taking to social media to share news of the incident King’s Lynn police tweeted: “Almost felt sorry for the male who was sunbathing in Fairstead, quick check on the radio reveals he is wanted for failing to appear to appear at court x 4”