Sunbather arrested in King’s Lynn

Police have arrested a man in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man found sunbathing in King’s Lynn has been arrested.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers found the man making the most of Tuesday’s warm weather by sunbathing in the Fairstead area of the town.

After putting a call into the station it was found the man was wanted for failing to appear at court and he was subsequently arrested.

Taking to social media to share news of the incident King’s Lynn police tweeted: “Almost felt sorry for the male who was sunbathing in Fairstead, quick check on the radio reveals he is wanted for failing to appear to appear at court x 4”