Man, 78, denies string of sex offences involving a young girl

A 78-year-old man has denied a string of sexual offences involving a young girl when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Malcolm Boswell, of Waterside, King's Lynn, has denied 13 charges including rape against the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The charges also include allegations of sexual activity with a child and causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Boswell pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which are alleged to have happened between 2011 and 2018.

Duncan O'Donnell appeared for the prosecution, and said that a trial date had been identified as November 25.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until his trial.

Judge Bate also granted Boswell bail