‘Joker’ arrested for coughing in police officers’ faces

PUBLISHED: 09:32 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 12 April 2020

A man is in a police cell after deliberately coughing into the face of two officers - then claiming it was a “joke”.

Police arrested a man in King’s Lynn for assaulting two officers by coughing in their faces.

The main was detained after resisting arrest and later stated that he was “joking”.

In a tweet, King’s Lynn Police wrote: “Male arrested tonight after assaulting two officers, where he intentionally coughed into their faces whilst dealing with an incident.

“Male detained after resisting who later stated he was “joking”. He is now in custody awaiting to be dealt with. #ProtectTheProtectors #Team1.”

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, officers in the town reported a busy night, including two domestic violence reports, one assault, two drink drivers, two drunk and disorderly and two breaches of criminal behaviour orders.

In another tweet, Kings Lynn Police added: “Two busy nights have come to an end, lots of arrests for Team 1, two for domestic violence, one for assaulting two officers, two drink drivers, two for being drunk and disorderly and two for breach of criminal behaviour orders.

“Lots of other incidents attended.”

