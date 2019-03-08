He robbed a sports shop, stole a car - but was knifeman insured to drive?

Daniel York. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

A man who carried out a knife-point robbery at a sports store before stealing a car is to have his case go to the Court of Appeal over a driving conviction.

CCTV of Daniel York committing robbery at JD Sports store in King's Lynn. PIC: Norfolk Police. CCTV of Daniel York committing robbery at JD Sports store in King's Lynn. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Daniel York, 20, was jailed for four years and had a three-year driving ban imposed after he held up a member of staff at JD Sports in King's Lynn.

He stole £235-worth of sports gear on January 10, then stole a Vauxhall Corsa in Downham Market after threatening the owner with a knife.

York was sentenced in March, but his case was back before Norwich Crown Court after it emerged York may not be liable to serve the driving ban after all.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said York was thought to have been driving while disqualified when he committed the offence, but it has since emerged from DVLA records that he might not have been disqualified at the time of the offence.

Pic of Daniel York committing robbery at Jet service station, PIC: Norfolk Police. Pic of Daniel York committing robbery at Jet service station, PIC: Norfolk Police.

Mr Youell said normally the matter could have been brought back before the crown court and dealt with under the slip rule but that deadline had passed which meant it would now have to go to the Court of Appeal to be corrected.

Judge Stephen Holt said that there was really nothing he could do at this stage as the deadline had passed. He said the matter could be dealt with quite easily by the Court of Appeal.

York did not appear at the hearing, but his barrister Sam Stockwell appeared over a video link.

He agreed with the court and confirmed York would not be appealing against the sentence imposed for the robberies.

At his sentencing hearing the court heard how York had gone into JD Sports in King's Lynn and produced a knife, demanding a shop worker open the till.

Another colleague called police while York grabbed some items and left.

He later went to the Jet garage on Lynn Road, Downham Market, and threatened a motorist, demanding he hand over his car keys before driving away.

York formerly of London Road, Lynn, admitted both robberies, having a bladed article and had also admitted the driving offence, which is now subject to review.