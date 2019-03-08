Three arrested after JD Sports break-in

Three people have been arrested after a suspected break-in at JD Sports. Picture: King's Lynn Police Archant

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a break-in at a popular sports fashion store.

Police were called to JD Sports on the High Street in King's Lynn at about 11pm on Monday, May 13.

King's Lynn Police said on Twitter: "Three people arrested around 11pm last night on suspicion of Burglary following a break in at JD sports. All await interview at Kings Lynn Investigation Centre."