Do you know this man? Appeal after chainsaw stolen from B&Q
PUBLISHED: 15:08 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 30 August 2019
Archant
Officers are looking for two men after the theft of £550 worth of equipment from King's Lynn Hardwick Industrial Estate, which included the chainsaw and several locks.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.
Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information about the robbery, should contact Sergeant Darryl Grief at Kings Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/53175/19, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 08005511.
