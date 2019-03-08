Search

Advanced search

Do you know this man? Appeal after chainsaw stolen from B&Q

PUBLISHED: 15:08 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 30 August 2019

Police are looking for this man in relation to a theft at King's Lynn B&Q. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police are looking for this man in relation to a theft at King's Lynn B&Q. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

Officers are looking for two men after the theft of £550 worth of equipment from King's Lynn Hardwick Industrial Estate, which included the chainsaw and several locks.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information about the robbery, should contact Sergeant Darryl Grief at Kings Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/53175/19, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 08005511.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

‘It’s devastating’ -Closure of another pub hits Norwich bands

The band used to host a Christmas party every year at Micawbers. Picture: Simeon Care

Venetian waterways volunteer’s security fears after tent spotted on site

The restored Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Teen earns prestigious scholarship just three years after brain tumour diagnosis

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy student Abbie Boast celebrates her GCSE results. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Parents hit out at academy trust after school sees drop in GCSE pass rates

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists