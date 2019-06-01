'On your bike' - cycling officers arrest bike thief
01 June, 2019 - 15:31
Two cycling officers were able to stop a suspected bike thief in King's Lynn.
PC Brennock and PC Semmons were on patrol in the Hardwick area when a male caught their attention.
The pair stopped the man who was arrested for theft of a cycle, going equipped and breaching bail conditions.
On Twitter King's Lynn Police said: "Great stop by PCs Brennock and Semmons, two of our cycle cops this afternoon in Hardwick.
"Male arrested for theft of cycle, going equipped to steal and breach of bail conditions."
Police posted a picture of bolt cutters and a broken bicycle lock.
