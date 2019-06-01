Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'On your bike' - cycling officers arrest bike thief

01 June, 2019 - 15:31
Police were able to chase down a bike thief. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Police were able to chase down a bike thief. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Archant

Two cycling officers were able to stop a suspected bike thief in King's Lynn.

PC Brennock and PC Semmons were on patrol in the Hardwick area when a male caught their attention.

You may also want to watch:

The pair stopped the man who was arrested for theft of a cycle, going equipped and breaching bail conditions.

On Twitter King's Lynn Police said: "Great stop by PCs Brennock and Semmons, two of our cycle cops this afternoon in Hardwick.

"Male arrested for theft of cycle, going equipped to steal and breach of bail conditions."

Police posted a picture of bolt cutters and a broken bicycle lock.

Most Read

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Disabled fans claim they were treated as ‘second rate citizens’ at Take That gig

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Spitfire to pass through skies over Norwich

Spitfire at SaxonAir in Norwich. A Spitfire will be involved in a flypast over the city the weekend before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ex-Norwich City winger among three new signings for King’s Lynn Town

Sam Kelly in action for Norwich City against Manchester United in a development team match Picture: Archant

City community left shaken by unexplained deaths

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Motorist twice the drink drive limit crashes car into ditch

A drink driver crashed into a ditch. Picture: Breckland Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists