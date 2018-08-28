Drink driver arrested just 24 hours after being stopped for cannabis
PUBLISHED: 08:47 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:47 30 December 2018
Archant
A man arrested for drink driving had been dealt with for possession of cannabis by the same police officer just 24 hours earlier.
The driver was stopped by police in Kings Lynn on Saturday night and was arrested for drink driving after providing a breath test evidential reading of 49. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
This latest incident was the man’s second brush with the law in 24 hours. On Friday night he had been dealt by the same Hunstanton-based police team for possession of cannabis in Snettisham.
His arrest adds to the more than 100 people who have been arrested in Norfolk during the Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.
