Hunt for three women after theft of £1,350 of make-up from Debenhams

Police would like to speak to these three women after make-up was stolen in King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police are on the hunt for three women in connection with the theft of more than £1,000 of make-up from a branch of Debenhams.

Approximately £1,350 of make-up was stolen from the store in High Street, King's Lynn at about 2pm on Friday, August 9.

CCTV images shared by Norfolk Police show three women entering the store.

It is believed they may have used or have access to a silver Peugeot 307.

Officers would like to speak to the women in question.

Anyone who recognises the women, or anyone with information should contact PC Amelia Webb, at King's Lynn police station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/55420/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.