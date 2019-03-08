Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Off duty officer alert leads to counterfeit cash arrests

PUBLISHED: 09:14 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 09 March 2019

Suspected counterfeit £20 notes seized in King’s Lynn. Two men were arrested. Picture: Norfolk Police

Suspected counterfeit £20 notes seized in King’s Lynn. Two men were arrested. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

An eagled-eye off duty police officer was behind arrests in connection suspected counterfeit £20 notes in King’s Lynn.

Police were called to the town centre after being alerted about suspicious activity by the off duty colleague on Friday afternoon.

Two men were arrested and a quantity of suspect notes was seized.

Police have previously issued warnings to businesses to be vigilant against people passing off fake notes.

Retailers are asked to use crime prevention tactics including UV lights or testing pens to establish whether notes are genuine.

Most Read

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Surgeon escapes prison after colleagues sign last-gasp letter of support

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

“Reclaim the streets” - call for community action to tackle drug crime

Russell Street has been having problems with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing. Picture: Andrew Stone

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Share you memories of seaside carnival in its 50th year

A smartly dressed participant in Cromer Carnival's traditional waiters and waitresses race in from of the pier, probably during the 1970s. Picture: CROMER CARNIVAL

More than 5,000 calls made to King’s Lynn Samaritans in just 92 days

Helen, Mick and Gill from the King's Lynn branch of the Samaritans. Photo: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists