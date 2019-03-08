Search

Man caught driving damaged Fiesta 30 minutes after careering into another car, sending it spinning 180 degrees

PUBLISHED: 15:41 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 01 April 2019

Adam English leaving Norwich Magistrates' Court. Photo: Archant

Adam English leaving Norwich Magistrates' Court. Photo: Archant

Archant

A man carried on driving his damaged car at speed and on the wrong side of the road after crashing into the back of another vehicle and sending it into a 180-degree spin, a court heard.

Adam English, 23, was driving his Ford Fiesta on West Acre Road, King’s Lynn, when he crashed into the back of another vehicle.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the other car, a Nissan Qashqai, was forced into a 180-degree spin following the impact.

Mel Read, prosecuting, said despite the crash causing damage to the defendant’s vehicle, about 30 minutes later he was seen “driving erratically” in Marham.

She said he was driving fast and repeatedly swerving onto the wrong side of the road.

The prosecutor said the car he was driving in was also in a condition likely to cause danger of injury as the front near-side headlight was completely missing following the earlier crash.

There was also crumpled and sharp bodywork, damage to the bonnet and a buckled front near-side wheel as well as a loose bumper.

English, of Mitchell’s Way, Narborough, near King’s Lynn, appeared in court on Monday (April 1) having admitted driving without due care and attention on August 7 last year.

He also admitted using a motor vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury and another offence of failing to stop after an accident.

English, who wore a white polo shirt, represented himself.

The court had received notification that the defendant suffered special educational needs and still struggled with English, writing and maths.

He admitted he regretted what happened and said he “panicked” following the accident.

He said it was the first time he had been involved in a crash which was his fault.

He said he worked at a tree surgeon business and would loose his job if he were to lose his licence.

English had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points and fined £600.

He was also ordered to pay £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

