Man stabbed, punched and kicked during burglary

The Portway in King's Lynn where a man was stabbed, kicked and punched during a burglary. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Google Maps

A man was stabbed, punched and kicked during a burglary in King's Lynn.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident on The Portway at 8.20pm on Saturday November 2.

A man in his 30s sustained stab wounds and was last night still in hospital, where his condition was described as "stable".

A police spokesperson said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation and one line of enquiry is looking at whether this is a targeted attack. Police believe this is an isolated incident but are increasing reassurance patrols."

One nearby resident who wished to remain anonymous said: "I was in bed when it happened, it really is shocking, we're all worried and terrified."

Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen anything to come forward and contact DC Andrew Fitney in King's Lynn on 101 quoting crime number 36/76950/19.