Man sought over Boots theft

PUBLISHED: 16:34 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 28 March 2019

A man police want to speak to in connection with a theft from Boots in King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

A man police want to speak to in connection with a theft from Boots in King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft in King’s Lynn.

A man police want to speak to in connection with a theft from Boots in King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

A number of items worth more than £550 were stolen from Boots The Chemist in High Street on Wednesday February 27.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact Sergeant Darryl Grief at Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

