10 youths banned from town centre after anti-social cycling

PUBLISHED: 09:24 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 01 June 2019

10 youngsters have been banned from King's Lynn town cente. Picture: King's Lynn Police

10 youngsters have been banned from King's Lynn town cente. Picture: King's Lynn Police

A group of youths have been banned from a Norfolk town centre after committing anti-social cycling.

King's Lynn Police stopped 10 youngsters in the town centre on Friday, May 31, after officers witnessed anti-social cycling and anti-social behaviour.

Officers issued a Section 35 notice banning them from entering the town centre for the next two days.

On Twitter King's Lynn Police said: "Following anti-social cycling and anti social behaviour 10 youths have been issued Section 35 notices banning them from town centre for the next 48 hours."

