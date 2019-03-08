10 youths banned from town centre after anti-social cycling
PUBLISHED: 09:24 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 01 June 2019
A group of youths have been banned from a Norfolk town centre after committing anti-social cycling.
King's Lynn Police stopped 10 youngsters in the town centre on Friday, May 31, after officers witnessed anti-social cycling and anti-social behaviour.
Officers issued a Section 35 notice banning them from entering the town centre for the next two days.
On Twitter King's Lynn Police said: "Following anti-social cycling and anti social behaviour 10 youths have been issued Section 35 notices banning them from town centre for the next 48 hours."
