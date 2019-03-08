Teen accused of attempted knife murder says mum suffered broken bones at hands of victim

A teenager accused of attempted murder has told a court of a host of injuries she said her mum received at the hands of her "abusive" boyfriend.

Shanice Myers, 19, told Norwich Crown Court her mum had suffered broken ribs, toes and a thumb following incidents involving Daniel Paul.

The teenager is accused of the attempted murder of Mr Paul, having burst into a room with two knives and stabbed him "11 times" after hearing the couple arguing.

Myers had been at home in King's Lynn with her mother and her mother's then boyfriend Mr Paul for a barbecue on May 5.

The jury of nine men and three women were read Myers' police interview on Tuesday (October 22).

During the interview, read out by Robin Griffiths, prosecuting, and the officer in the case, Myers told police she "decided to let him be the one hurt" and "not my mother".

Myers, who during the interview alleges a history of domestic abuse by Mr Paul in her mother, said she was "very regretful" about it.

But she said the attack "can't be undone".

She told police she thought she had stabbed him 11 times with two knives.

During her interview she talked about the alleged abuse, and said her mum was "always coming back with little scuffs or bruises".

She said she used to call the police about incidents involving her mum and Mr Paul but he (Mr Paul) would run away for a few days and then come back again.

Myers told police that she had a "terrible feeling" when hearing her mum and Mr Paul arguing on May 5 this year.

The court heard Myers told police she was just "so sick of him talking to her like that".

The court has heard Mr Paul was taken to hospital in King's Lynn before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Myers, of Proctors Close, Lynn, is accused of the attempted murder of Mr Paul and also of wounding with intent on the same date.

She has denied both offences.

The trial continues.