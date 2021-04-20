Driver of Range Rover crashes three times in hour-long police chase

Published: 10:37 AM April 20, 2021

A police pursuit of a Range Rover took place in the Bagge Road area of King's Lynn - Credit: Google Street View

The driver of a Range Rover crashed three times while being chased by police, before abandoning the car and fleeing.

The pursuit took place in the Bagge Road area of King's Lynn on Wednesday, April 7, beginning when a black Range Rover failed to stop for officers.

It made off at speed and three collisions subsequently happened on Goodwins Road, Vancouver Avenue and Tennyson Road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

The vehicle was later found on Bagge Road, but the driver could not be located.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from those who may have seen the chase.

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage is urged to contact PC Leah Dennis by calling 101, quoting reference 299 of April 7.