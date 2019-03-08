Search

Man orders free coffee before stealing iPad from staff at charity cafe

PUBLISHED: 12:19 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 20 March 2019

A personal iPad belonging to a member of staff at KindaKafe, Norwich, had been stolen from the charity cafe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man who helped himself to a free coffee at a charity cafe took off with an iPad belonging to a member of staff.

Tom Gaskin, manager at KindaKafe. Photo: Victoria PertusaTom Gaskin, manager at KindaKafe. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

The perpetrator visited KindaKafe, in Castle Meadow, Norwich, on Monday afternoon to take advantage of its pay it forward scheme, which offers free coffee to people in need.

The man ordered a coffee at around 1.30pm and while the barista’s back was turned he leaned over the counter and quickly swiped the iPad without her noticing.

He then joined another woman in the cafe before leaving with his free takeaway coffee and the stolen item just minutes later.

Staff noticed the iPad, which belonged to a member of staff who was gifted the tablet by her partner, had gone missing around 45 minutes after the incident took place.

They were able to find footage of the crime in their recently installed CCTV camera, which has only been in the cafe for a week.

KindaKafe manager Tom Gaskin said that, although devastated that the iPad had been stolen, the staff hoped with a little compassion the man would come forward and return it.

“Our charity is about inspiring compassion, we appreciate whatever is going on in that individual’s life but it’s not kind to treat our staff like that,” he added.

“Lots of people on Facebook have been supportive and understanding and hope we get the iPad back. “We see a lot of people who are very desperate and we do our best to help where we can. We wouldn’t want anyone to be discouraged from donating to our pay it forward scheme as it does help a lot of genuine people.”

Mr Gaskin said in previous similar incidents he would have allowed time for the perpetrator to return the stolen item but in this instance, as it was a personal iPad, the matter has been reported to the police.

The man has been described as black, wearing a blue hoodie, dark jeans and holding a bag with writing on it.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 with reference 36/18356/19.

