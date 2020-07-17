Fly-tipper fined £500 after council tracked him across Europe
PUBLISHED: 20:19 17 July 2020
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A fly-tipper moved to Europe after dumping a “substantial” amount of waste on a scenic Norfolk estate – but that did not stop the council from tracking him down and handing him a fine.
An unnamed man left furniture, bin bags, boxes and other household waste on the Kilverstone Estate near Thetford, and also littered in Brettenham.
You may also want to watch:
Breckland Council staff were able to trace the culprit after developing a timeline of his movements and recent addresses, and ended up making contact with him after tracing his employer, landlord and family.
Family confirmed that he had moved back to Europe and, after the authority wrote to him, he admitted his guilt in the face of “overwhelming evidence” and agreed to pay a £500 fine.
Gordon Bambridge, Breckland’s executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: “This case demonstrates just how seriously we take fly-tipping in Breckland.
“Our Enforcement Team will follow the evidence wherever it leads and do everything possible to catch those guilty of polluting our environment with their waste.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.