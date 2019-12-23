Search

Killer convicted of murder in Norwich flat planning to appeal

PUBLISHED: 11:24 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 23 December 2019

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

A man who yawned as he was convicted of the "callous and cruel" murder of a man in a Norwich flat is planning to appeal his conviction, it has emerged.

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke PowellThe flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Peter Bruton, 27, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Norwich Crown Court last month after being found guilty of the murder of 39-year-old James Greene after he was attacked at his flat in Dolphin Grove, Norwich.

Bruton had been staying at Mr Greene's flat when he attacked him on the evening of Tuesday, June 4.

Officers were called to the address just before 10pm after reports of a disturbance at the flat and on arrival they found Mr Greene unresponsive.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he died on Thursday, June 6 of multiple organ failure as a result of asphyxiation.

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk policeJames Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

Bruton had denied murder but was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum term of 15 years and 191 days in prison after he was found guilty following a trial last month.

But the Court of Appeal has confirmed that they received an application to appeal Bruton's conviction.

A spokesman said it could take up to five months for a single judge to determine whether that application is granted or not.

During the trial the court heard how Mr Greene had fabricated a story to extort £10 from Bruton.

Witness evidence described how this plan developed into a heated argument and resulted in Mr Greene sustaining what would be fatal injuries.

Bruton did not turn up for his sentencing hearing but the case carried on in his absence.

Jailing Bruton, Judge Stephen Holt said: "You have not shown the slightest sign of regret or remorse. The words you spoke to police at the scene and in interview were chilling.

"You sought to manipulate the court and try and get the trial stopped thus prolonging the stress and anxiety of James' family who were in court. A case that should've taken five days took 12. You demonstrated complete indifference to the verdict by yawning. You are absent from court today. Your act in killing James Greene was thoroughly callous and cruel."

