Man warned to expect jail after smashing vodka bottle over partner's head

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 29-year-old man has been warned he faces jail after smashing a bottle of vodka over the head of his former partner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kieran Cooper admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court this morning (April 23).

He also admitted destroying property including ornaments and a mobile phone, as well as smashing a window at his former partner's property in Holt on March 1.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 4 for reports to be prepared assessing Cooper's dangerousness.

Cooper, of Westcliff Avenue, Cromer, was remanded into custody, with Judge Katharine Moore telling him: “Expect the sentence to be one of custody of one sort or another.”