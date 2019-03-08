Search

Man warned to expect jail after smashing vodka bottle over partner's head

PUBLISHED: 16:39 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 23 April 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 29-year-old man has been warned he faces jail after smashing a bottle of vodka over the head of his former partner.

Kieran Cooper admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court this morning (April 23).

He also admitted destroying property including ornaments and a mobile phone, as well as smashing a window at his former partner's property in Holt on March 1.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 4 for reports to be prepared assessing Cooper's dangerousness.

Cooper, of Westcliff Avenue, Cromer, was remanded into custody, with Judge Katharine Moore telling him: “Expect the sentence to be one of custody of one sort or another.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

