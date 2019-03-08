78-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the shooting happened.

A 78-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting.

Kier Huxtable, of Stanford Road, Weeting, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Officers were called just after 7.10pm on Friday, October 11 to reports of a shooting in Pond Lane, Brandon.

A man aged in his 40s had been shot in the upper arm, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and a man was subsequently arrested.

Huxtable was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.