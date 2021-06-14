Jailed in Norfolk last week: Violent kick-boxer and £100k fraudster

Published: 12:51 PM June 14, 2021

A kick-boxer who kicked his girlfriend so hard in the face it left her on a permanent soft food diet was among those sent to prison by courts in Norfolk last week.

Also jailed were a man who defrauded his grandfather who had dementia, and a drunk inmate given a fresh sentence for threatening to stab a prison officer with a 'shiv'.

A woman had her jaw broken and lost two teeth after martial arts and kick-boxing expert Grigorijus Mensikovas roundhouse kicked her in the face at the Phoenix Gym in Norwich.

Will Carter, prosecuting, said she needed a metal plate to help her jaw heal, adding she will require further surgeries and that she has been told it will be another three years before her jaw returns to something like normal.

It's expected she will be on a soft food diet for the rest of her life due to the attack from her boyfriend of "several years".

After being convicted of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm in September 2018, Mensikovas was sentenced at King's Lynn Crown Court on Friday, June 11, to seven years in prison.

A dementia sufferer was defrauded of more than £105,000 by his own grandson, who abused his position looking after his financial affairs.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said over a five-and-half year period Jackson used his grandad's cash to fund his gambling as well as taking out credit cards and loans in his grandfather's name.

She said Jackson made bank transfers totalling £37,500 to online gambling sites and more than £35,000 in cash withdrawals. The total amount taken was £105,367.

Jackson admitted fraud between March 2014 and November 2019 and was jailed for 32 months by Judge Andrew Shaw, who said it was a serious breach of trust.

Smith, an inmate at Wayland Prison serving a nine-year stretch for betting shop robberies, was drunk on hooch – illicit alcohol brewed in prison – when he threatened to stab a female prison officer.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said Smith picked up a toothbrush handle with a razor blade melted into one end, raising it above his head before saying: "I will stab you."

Other officers intervened and disarmed the prisoner.

After previously admitting common assault of an emergency worker and unauthorised possession in prison of a knife, Smith appeared at King's Lynn Crown Court on Thursday, June 10, where he was sentenced to a total of 21 months' imprisonment.