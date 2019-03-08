Man arrested on suspicion of keyless car theft and Mercedes recovered

Police have made one of the first arrests in connection with keyless car theft.

A warrant was carried out on an industrial garage unit in Wisbech yesterday morning, where a suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz was found.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle and has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Chris Acourt, of Cambridgeshire police, said: “This is another positive step in the fight against car thefts. The introduction of keyless technology has created a new window for criminals to utilise.

“By conducting this warrant we have not only recovered a stolen vehicle but potentially cut out a source for future thefts.”

Home Office data says keyless thefts have increased by 48pc over the last five years.

Criminals use relay transmitters and amplifiers to fool cars’ electronic security systems into thinking their owner is approaching with a key.

Anti-theft pouches are now on sale, which mask the car key’s signal to prevent it from being hacked.