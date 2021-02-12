Man charged with A47 dangerous driving has case put off
Published: 1:50 PM February 12, 2021
- Credit: Google
A man charged with dangerous driving in Norfolk has had his case adjourned.
Kevin Mantle, 40, of Park Street, Bridgend, Wales, is charged with dangerous driving on the A47 in Norfolk, on April 9, 2020.
His case was listed at Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on Friday.
Mantle was excused from attending the hearing but his barrister Diane Mundell appeared over a video link for the short hearing.
The court heard that the case was being adjourned in order to obtain a report.
Hugh Vass appeared for the prosecution and he also appeared over a link to the court.
Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned the hearing until April 9.
