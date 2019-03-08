Man who mistook dog's aggressive tumour for tick bite has pet taken away

A dog owner caused his pet "unnecessary suffering" after his border collie developed an aggressive tumour which was not properly treated for four months, a court has heard.

Brian Medler, 75, of London Road, Kessingland, mistook a cancerous ulcer on his pet Leo's back for a tick bite.

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 10, Medler pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The court heard the RSPCA was made aware of concerns for the dog by a member of the public.

However, when RSPCA inspectors visited Medler's property twice in May this year, he was not there.

Jonathan Eales, prosecuting for the RSPCA, said when inspectors were able to look at the dog in June, the black and white border collie had a lump the size of a hand on its back which was clearly "infected and weeping".

There were also fly eggs in the centre of the wound.

Mr Eales said the dog was taken to the vets for further examination.

The vets concluded Medler had caused the dog 'unnecessary suffering' and said 'a reasonable owner would have presented their dog sooner'.

Mr Eales said the 75-year-old had taken his pet to a vets in Ireland, although there was no record of this.

Medler was given cream to treat his dog with twice a day, but because it had a cancerous ulcer this was not effective in treating the dog.

Calvin Saker, for Melder, said the 75-year-old had been looking after dogs since the age of 10 and was "hugely remorseful" about the incident.

Mr Saker said: "He saw the injury, took his pet to the vet and followed the advice he was given."

Medler hoped his dog's condition would improve and planned to take it to the vets two weeks after the RSPCA inspectors became involved.

Mr Saker said Medler had learnt "a very harsh lesson" but highlighted that he looked after another dog which was in a good condition.

Following the intervention of the inspectors, Leo had the tumour removed and is recovering well.

Medler had Leo taken away from him and received a fine of £500.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and costs of £75.