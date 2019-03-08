Man caught speeding twice in two months - including at 103mph on A11

A man has appeared in court after being caught speeding twice in two months - including at 103mph on the A11.

Bradley Marney, 32, had been caught speeding in his Audi A6 car on the A11 at Spooner Row at 33mph above the 70mph limit at just after 8pm on June 9 last year.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that Marney, of Market Place, Kenninghall, had already been caught speeding at 60mph on the A11 at Barton Mills, in a 50mph zone, just a couple of months earlier, on April 16 2018.

On that occasion the defendant had been issued with a speed awareness course offer but had not attended and had not paid a fine.

Marney, who had been convicted in his absence for both offences, represented himself when he appeared in court on Monday (May 13).

He said he recently got divorced and at the time of the offences found out that his dad, who has since passed away, had been diagnosed with cancer so said his concentration "wasn't as good as it should've been".

Marney, who did have a clean driving licence, had his licence endorsed with a total of nine points for both offences - six of which were for the 103mph conviction.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £916 to the court, including fines of £500 and £166 for each offence.