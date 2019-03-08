Kennel owner caught in £96,000 legal case is to appeal her conviction

A kennel owner who lost a £96,000 court case is appealing her conviction in the new year.

Sharon Tidnam, 62, has lodged an appeal after losing a court battle with her neighbour over noise at her kennels at Low Farm, Topcroft.

Barrister Matthew McNiff made hundreds of iPhone recordings of dog noise coming from his neighbours kennels in a bid to prove she had breached a previous court order made to halt the noise nuisance from her kennels and in 2018 brought a private prosecution against Mrs Tidnam.

She was found guilty of breaching a nuisance order in June, this year, and was ordered to pay £3,000 compensation to Mr McNiff as well as legal costs of £93,000 at a hearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

The appeal will be heard at King's Lynn Crown Court, in February, next year, and has been set for a four-day hearing including a site visit to the kennels.